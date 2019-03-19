Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,614 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,862. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

