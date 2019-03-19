Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush set a $2.00 price target on Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 24,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,728. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.26.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 311.60% and a negative net margin of 75,823.62%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,229.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

