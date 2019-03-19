Regency Mines (RGM) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM)’s share price rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 803,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $790,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

