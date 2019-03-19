Regency Centers Corp (REG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Regency Centers worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 132,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 71,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $277.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

In related news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $108,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $168,451.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,985. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

