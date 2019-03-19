ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.00 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, Bittrex, Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and $221,260.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.02260012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00472328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00022909 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010409 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00041762 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Crex24, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Bleutrade, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

