Re/Max (RMAX) Given a $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) received a $39.00 price target from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Re/Max in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Re/Max to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.60. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,224. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Re/Max had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 84.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Re/Max will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,207,000 after acquiring an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Re/Max by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Re/Max by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,978,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Re/Max by 14.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,146,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 148,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Re/Max by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

