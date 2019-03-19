Re/Max (RMAX) Given a $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) received a $39.00 price target from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Re/Max in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Re/Max to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.
Shares of RMAX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.60. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,224. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Re/Max has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,207,000 after acquiring an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Re/Max by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Re/Max by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,978,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 145,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Re/Max by 14.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,146,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 148,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Re/Max by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.
Re/Max Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.
