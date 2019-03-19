RBF Capital LLC Has $875,000 Stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,479 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,665 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $6,480,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,910,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 565,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 565,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 4,027.5% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 553,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 539,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

RRD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,390. The company has a market cap of $352.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.46. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

