RBF Capital LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $280.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.54.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $267.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

