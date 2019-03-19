RBF Capital LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,930,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,319,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,953,000 after buying an additional 330,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,226,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,228,000 after buying an additional 312,141 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after buying an additional 541,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,417,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 321,685 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

