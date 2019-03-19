Raymond James Trims Cervus Equipment (CERV) Target Price to C$16.25

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$16.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

Shares of CERV stock traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$11.61 and a one year high of C$15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $204.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

Cervus Equipment Corporation primarily engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, construction, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Commercial and Industrial. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles, as well as associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.