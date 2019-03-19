Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,854 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 85,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,909 shares in the company, valued at $731,826.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,020. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $804.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 95.88%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

