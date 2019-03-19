Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 709.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,920.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

