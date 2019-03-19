Raven Industries (RAVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.34. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAVN. BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

