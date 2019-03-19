QS Investors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Unum Group (UNM)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 203.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,648 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “QS Investors LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Unum Group (UNM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/qs-investors-llc-has-2-48-million-holdings-in-unum-group-unm.html.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.