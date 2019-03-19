QS Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Lazard worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lazard by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,848,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,484 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lazard by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,051,000 after purchasing an additional 524,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lazard by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 442,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 339,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,858,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE:LAZ opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “QS Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/qs-investors-llc-cuts-holdings-in-lazard-ltd-laz.html.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.