QS Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,146 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Peabody Energy worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Marble Ridge Capital LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,414,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 117,069 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,714 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,594,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,485,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 236,938 shares during the last quarter.

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. MKM Partners set a $44.00 price target on Peabody Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Peabody Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.64. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $64,492.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,443.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,171.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,482.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,999 shares of company stock worth $237,629. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

