QS Investors LLC Acquires 132,600 Shares of SM Energy Co (SM)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 56,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 210,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 54,539 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

NYSE:SM opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. SM Energy Co has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.00, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 3.11.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). SM Energy had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

