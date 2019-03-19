Qiagen (QGEN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of QGEN opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $40.19.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.32 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $86,182,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 995,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after acquiring an additional 525,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,615,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,593,000 after acquiring an additional 481,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 412,211 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after acquiring an additional 368,567 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

