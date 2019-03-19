Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Issued By FIG Partners

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) – FIG Partners upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Centerstate Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

CSFL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $637,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,372.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

