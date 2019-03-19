Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 1,402.91%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.96. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,036.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

