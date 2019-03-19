Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Corp Cut by Analyst (PBPB)

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Potbelly in a report issued on Sunday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.65 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $9.00 price target on shares of Potbelly and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Potbelly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $148,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $177,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of November 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

