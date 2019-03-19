Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of PXS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 8,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,692. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

