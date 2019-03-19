PWR Coin (PWR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $390,165.00 and $0.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.02268011 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00471457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021241 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00022837 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020358 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010466 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00042272 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

