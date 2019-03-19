Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,385 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 15th total of 14,748,383 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,974,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

PSTG stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.81 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,420 shares of company stock worth $708,680. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pure Storage by 169.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1,157.1% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

