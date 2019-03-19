Pure (PUREX) Trading 35.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Pure has a market cap of $17,972.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pure has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.02280949 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010549 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000502 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 127.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009983 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001234 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.