Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,331 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Acquisition were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of Pure Acquisition stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Pure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $11.37.
Pure Acquisition Profile
