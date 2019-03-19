Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stake Lowered by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $2,665,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 462,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,538,871.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,627.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

