Prudential PLC Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,239,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,361,719,000 after buying an additional 8,617,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,117,428,000 after buying an additional 4,195,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 101,453,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,905,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,394,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,530,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,860,000 after purchasing an additional 596,703 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

BSX opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $107,727.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,047 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $145,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,399 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,113 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

