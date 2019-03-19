Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 5,002 WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 30,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $8,345,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,270,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $1,035,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

