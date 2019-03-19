Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,630 Shares of MB Financial Inc (MBFI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of MB Financial worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in MB Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in MB Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MB Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in MB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MB Financial news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $144,999.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MB Financial stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. MB Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $245.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.95 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MB Financial Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. MB Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals primarily in Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking.

