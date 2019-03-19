Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 283.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/prudential-financial-inc-lowers-stake-in-silicon-laboratories-slab.html.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.