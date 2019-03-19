Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 319.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 30.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,858 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.97, for a total value of $216,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas E. Gottwald sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $4,816,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 145,168 shares in the company, valued at $63,560,357.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NewMarket stock opened at $440.98 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $352.89 and a 1-year high of $452.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.50.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.92. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $538.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

