Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 40,329 Shares of Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 958.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 914,939 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRSP. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price target on Perspecta and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

