Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,343 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 24.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 419,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,247,000 after buying an additional 33,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.20 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). Proto Labs had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

