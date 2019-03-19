Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.
PLX stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.83.
A number of research analysts have commented on PLX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/protalix-biotherapeutics-plx-announces-earnings-results.html.
Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.