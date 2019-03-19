Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Announces Earnings Results

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

PLX stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLX shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,266,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the period.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

