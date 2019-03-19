Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,591 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,342,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,698,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 10,032,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 329,489 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.38 million.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

