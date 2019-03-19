Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 909,197 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $257,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.10.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $711,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,585,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,470 shares of company stock worth $13,468,000. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $134.82 and a fifty-two week high of $173.53.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

