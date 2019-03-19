Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $177.35 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,599,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $177,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Harbor Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $12,318,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 6,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

In related news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

