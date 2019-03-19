Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 195,714 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,714 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Delta Air Lines worth $165,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 30,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 5,185 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $249,761.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 4,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $203,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,502.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,563,723 shares of company stock worth $176,281,477 and have sold 130,436 shares worth $6,602,036. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

