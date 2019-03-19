Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 328,955 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,124,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,955 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $147,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. BTIG Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE:KW opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 91,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,831,110.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,818,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,544,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,295 in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 328,955 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/principal-financial-group-inc-acquires-328955-shares-of-kennedy-wilson-holdings-inc-kw.html.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.