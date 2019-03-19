Primerica’s (PRI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $148.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $127.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $129.19.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.75 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In other news, insider William A. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $614,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,002.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,249 shares of company stock worth $1,620,280 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at $3,596,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $7,076,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.