Premium Brands (PBH) PT Lowered to C$94.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Desjardins cut Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$94.75.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$74.35 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$66.99 and a 52 week high of C$122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

