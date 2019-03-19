PRCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (PRC)

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, PRCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. PRCoin has a market cap of $975.00 and $0.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.01479324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00001429 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00041166 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001789 BTC.

About PRCoin

PRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. PRCoin’s total supply is 807,282,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,282,000 coins. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin . The official website for PRCoin is prcoin.io

PRCoin Coin Trading

PRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

