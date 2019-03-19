POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (PID)

POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (BMV:PID) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

