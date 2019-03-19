Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 119.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 207,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,880,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

PTLA stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.12. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.37.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 872.72% and a negative return on equity of 167.94%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upped their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

