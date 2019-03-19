Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $35.97 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00002545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, DDEX and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $35.97 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.01490279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001448 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00041641 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,412,657 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, UEX, Binance, Bitbns, Koinex, Kyber Network, IDEX, LATOKEN, Huobi, Bittrex, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

