Polarityte (PTE) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Polarityte’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polarityte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. National Securities initiated coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Polarityte stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 3,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,728. The stock has a market cap of $334.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 258.52% and a negative net margin of 4,259.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Polarityte will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

