PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Relx PLC (RELX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised Relx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

NYSE:RELX opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

