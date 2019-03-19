PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 7,998 Shares of Air Lease Corp (AL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Air Lease by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. TheStreet raised shares of Air Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

AL opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

