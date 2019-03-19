Playtech PLC (PTEC) Receives GBX 625.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.11 ($8.17).

PTEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Playtech from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price (down previously from GBX 675 ($8.82)) on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Playtech from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Playtech stock opened at GBX 435.80 ($5.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 357.10 ($4.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 840.80 ($10.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a €0.12 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Playtech’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clients with technology for liquidity and clearing.

